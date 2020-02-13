San Jose police take fugitive wanted for homicide into custody

San Jose police on Thursday arrested a homicide suspect they described as a fugitive into custody and took him to the hospital after one of the department's K-9's bit him.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the suspect was taken into custody at his fathe'rs house just after 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive. Police have not immediately disclosed his name, or which homicide he is being accused of.

His mother told KTVU that her son suffers from mental health issues. She said her family had no idea he was wanted for a homicide.

Many officers were out in force, dressed in tactical gear, searching for him beginning on Wednesday afternoon.

All the commotion shocked the neighbors.

“There was a random "Boom, boom' going on," Lorita Taylor said. "The police came up in my porch and told me to go in my house. They did gas two times. They did not want me out there.”

Betty Ratchford also felt the effects of the tear gas. She smelled smoke and decided to stay inside until police told her she needed to evacuate.

"They came and knocked on the door and said, 'You have to leave,' : she recalled. "I couldn't get my car so I went up the street and stayed with a friend and spent the night over there."

