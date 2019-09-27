San Jose police team up with Ring technologies to help fight crime
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - The San Jose Police Departments is partnering up with home security company Ring to help fight crime.
The department is joining more than 400 other law enforcement agencies to team up with the company.
Officials say the "Neighbors" app by Ring will allow them to post updates on San Jose crime reports as well as request video from residents.
The department says they don't have access to the locations of cameras or any other data not given freely by the camera owners.