San Jose rideshare driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child passenger

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The Brief The juvenile victim was traveling in the suspect's car when the alleged sexual assault occurred, police said, With the help of automated license plate cameras, police tracked down the alleged perpetrator's car and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Anuj Kumar, of Foster City. Police did not share the rideshare provider the suspect was driving for.



A rideshare driver in San Jose was arrested earlier this month after allegedly sexually assaulting a boy who was riding in his car.

San Jose sexual assault

What we know:

San Jose police say officers responded to the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 after receiving a report of a sexual assault.

The juvenile victim was traveling in the suspect's car when the alleged sexual assault occurred, police said,

Rideshare driver arrested

Local perspective:

With the help of automated license plate cameras, police tracked down the alleged perpetrator's car and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Anuj Kumar, of Foster City.

Kumar was arrested on a single charge of sexual assault of a minor.

He's being held in the Santa Clara County jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not share the rideshare provider the suspect was driving for.

Because of the nature of the case, police believe there may be other victims.

Potentially other victims, police say

What you can do:

Those with information on this case or related cases are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's sexual assault investigation unit by email at 4684@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4102.