San Jose road sign hacked with anti-cop message

An electronic construction street sign in San Jose was hacked and the author wrote an anti-cop message.

At some point on Tuesday night, someone changed the message of the sign at First and Post streets, blocks away from San Jose State University.

Instead of the usual road information, it had a derogatory message about police: "Cops have 'lil PPS."

No word on how long the message was up or what time it was fixed.

Tensions about police issues have been high in San Jose lately.

As a recent example, Haley Scimone, 23, is one of three people accused of vandalizing the home of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in August. The alleged crime was part of demonstrations against the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Superior Court Judge Paul Bernal set Scimone’s bail at $500,000. The amount is ten times the amount for a non-violent vandalism charge.

Critics charge that Bernal, who is a friend of Liccardo’s dating back to the 1990s, overstepped his authority by setting such an astronomically high bail for a woman with no criminal record. They note it's especially egregious when Santa Clara County has a zero-bail policy due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on those incarcerated.