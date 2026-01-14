San Jose smash-and-grab robbery spurs calls for more funding from state

The Brief A recent smash-and-grab robbery in the South Bay has renewed calls from elected leaders and business advocates for more funding to enforce Prop 36, which increases penalties for repeat retail theft offenders. Supporters point to violent incidents, including an attack on an 88-year-old San Jose jewelry store owner, while Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says the state has already committed more than $200 million to support the measure. The governor’s office argues counties control prosecution priorities under Proposition 36, while advocates claim political considerations are limiting its funding and impact.



A smash-and-grab robbery at a South Bay Macy’s is the latest high-profile retail crime to spark renewed calls for tougher enforcement across the Bay Area.

Elected officials and business advocates gathered in San Jose on Wednesday, urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide more funding for Proposition 36.

Voters approved Prop 36 in 2024

Proposition 36, approved by voters in 2024, increases penalties for repeat retail theft offenders and lowers the dollar threshold for stolen items to be charged as felonies.

Violent jewelry store robbery highlights concerns

One of the most shocking recent incidents involved a robbery at the Kim Hung Jewelry store on Aborn Road in San Jose. More than a dozen suspects entered the store and violently assaulted the 88-year-old owner.

The victim’s niece, Linh Vu, said her uncle is recovering but does not plan to return to work.

"Like now he is still scared, mad, sad, about the situation," Vu said.

Officials say more action needed

San Jose police have arrested 15 people in connection with the crime, but local leaders say enforcement alone is not enough.

"Californians spoke clearly when they passed Proposition 36," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "They demanded consequences for retail theft and real action to stop the brazen crimes that put workers and shoppers at risk."

Governor’s office pushes back

The governor’s office pushed back.

"To talk interchangeably about petty criminals and violent robbers shows that Prop. 36 is being used as a talking point by some local leaders," said Diana Crofts-Pelayo, deputy director of communications, in a statement to KTVU. "They need to provide real solutions to continue doing their part to reduce violent crime."

The statement added that the governor has committed $100 million in the current budget and another $127 million in grant funding to support implementation of Proposition 36.

Advocates cite political priorities

Some advocates argue politics are contributing to what they view as insufficient funding.

Edward Escobar, founder of the Coalition for Community Engagement, said the governor’s focus lies elsewhere.

"Basically the priorities of Governor Newsom is to run for the White House," Escobar said. "So Proposition 50, the redistricting, was more important on a national basis to score points versus Proposition 36."

The governor’s office also pointed out that counties ultimately control their own budgets and priorities under Proposition 36.