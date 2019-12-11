San Jose soccer coach arrested on child molestation charges

article

A youth soccer coach surrendered to San Jose police Monday on allegations of inappropriate behavior with children, police said Tuesday.

Ricardo Gutierrez, 34, of San Jose was booked into the county jail on suspicion of three counts of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old. The offenses are misdemeanors.

Police said they received reports of the apparent inappropriate behavior in November. Police said the alleged behavior went on in San Jose since November of last year.

Gutierrez is a walk-on varsity soccer coach at Gunderson High School in San Jose and a coach for the San Jose Surf girl's soccer team, according to police.

The victims were girls who were 15, 16, and 16 years old, police said.