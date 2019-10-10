San Jose teen arrested for allegedly threatening student with gun

San Jose police arrested a high school student on Thursday for allegedly threatening another student with a weapon.

According to the San Jose Police Department, at around 1:45 p.m. officers received a call from Del Mar High School regarding a 16-year-old female student who brandished a gun and threatened a male student off-campus yesterday.

Officers arrived on scene and placed the school on lockdown. The girl was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities haven't recovered a weapon and they say the investigation is ongoing.