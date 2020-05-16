San Jose woman faces charges in two mail theft incidents

article

A 38-year-old San Jose woman was charged in federal court Thursday with mail theft, United States Attorney David L. Anderson and Postal Inspector in Charge Rafael E. Nunez announced.

An amended criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that Paula Orozco stole mail from a United States Postal Service vehicle on April 18 in San Jose.

The theft was discovered on April 22, when a victim made a report of fraudulent charges on a debit card that had been in the mail on April 18.

Orozco was identified by postal inspectors from a review of surveillance video in the area.

A second theft from a mail vehicle in San Jose was reported on Wednesday and postal inspectors identified and detained Orozco in the immediate area of the burglary.

Orozco, who is scheduled for a second court appearance on Tuesday, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.