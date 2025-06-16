Man found fatally shot while still clinging onto dog's leash in San Leandro

article

A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in San Leandro, still holding onto his dog’s leash, police said.

Officers responded around 8:23 a.m. to the area of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street, where they found the man lying on his back with his dog still leashed to his hand.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was in his 40s. His name has not been released.

Victim was shot hours before he was found

A neighbor told KTVU they heard a gunshot around 11:15 p.m. the night before. Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred at that time, and the victim was not discovered until the morning.

The Alameda County coroner determined the man died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim’s dog was not injured and was taken to a temporary shelter.

No suspect information has been released.

