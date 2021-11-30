San Leandro police arrest children, 12 and 13, on suspicion of armed carjacking

San Leandro police arrested two children over the weekend whom they suspect were involved in an armed carjacking Friday night on Lexington Avenue.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, officers were called to investigate a reported carjacking on the 100 block of Lexington Avenue, police said in a statement Monday.

The victim said four suspects forced him out of his vehicle while he was delivering pizza and that one had a gun and demanded his keys.

The suspects drove away in the victim's car, which was spotted by a patrol officer at about 9 a.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking lot on Hesperian Boulevard, police said.

"Several" people got out of the car and went into the store and were detained by officers when then came back out, police said.

Officers arrested a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old and released the others, all juveniles, to their families, according to police.