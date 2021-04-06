San Leandro police ask help from public finding missing woman

article

The San Leandro Police Department requests assistance finding 57-year-old Susan Gidron, who has early-onset dementia and limited vision.

Police said Gidron was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday at her home in the 2000 block of Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. She is describes as Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Missing woman Susan Gidron.

Police said they are not sure what Gidron was wearing when she left her residence.

Anyone with information about her is encouraged to please notify the San Leandro Police Department's Communication Center at (510) 577-2740.



