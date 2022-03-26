San Leandro Police investigates first homicide of the year

article

A shooting near Cunha's Cocktails marked the first homicide in San Leandro in 2022, police said.

San Leandro police responded to a shooting near the bar at 155 Pelton Center Way Friday night around 11:38 p.m., police said. The officers found a person outside the bar with multiple gunshots wounds to the torso. After being transported to a local hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Police did not release information about the victim's identity "to maintain investigational integrity", officers said.

SEE ALSO: Driver rescued from vehicle in San Leandro waters

Advertisement

The shooting is still under investigation, but preliminary information showed that the shooting happened after an altercation inside the bar, police said. The involved parties then left the bar onto Parrott Street where the conflict continued and led to the shooting, officers said.



"Any crime involving gun violence and loss of life are investigated with the utmost urgency. Our department is making it our top priority to bring the shooter to justice," said Lieutenant Abe Teng.