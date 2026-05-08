San Leandro police kill armed man during welfare check

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The Brief San Leandro police said they ended up killing a man they were conducting a welfare check on who they said was reportedly making suicidal statements to a friend and then later pointed a gun at officers. The man died on scene. The officers were not injured.



San Leandro police said they ended up killing a man they were conducting a welfare check on who they said was reportedly making suicidal statements to a friend and then later pointed a gun at officers.

Police said they were called out to the man's house in the 14500 block of Santiago Road about 8 p.m. on Thursday after a friend said the man was depressed.

But officers said they initially couldn't find him at the house.

Eventually, police said they found the man seated inside a car at the San Leandro Marina near the boat launch.

The officers talked with him for several minutes, police said, while he remained in the car.

During the conversation, the man pulled out a gun and police said he pointed it at the officers.

"In response to the immediate threat, an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a news release.

The man died on scene.

The officers were not injured.

As is policy, the officers were placed on administrative leave and the shooting will be investigated by the police department, and the city's independent police auditor, as well as the Alameda County District Attorney.

Separately, Oakland officers shot a man, but did not kill him, early Friday morning, when they said he dragged an officer and pinned another with his car during a traffic stop.