Oakland police shoot suspect after he drags officer in car, pins another

The Brief Two Oakland police officers and a suspect were hospitalized Friday morning after a tense situation where police say the suspect dragged one officer and pinned another before one of the officers shot at him. All three were reported to be in stable condition. Police first stopped the driver and saw a gun "in plain view."



Two Oakland police officers and a suspect were hospitalized Friday morning after a tense situation where police say the suspect dragged one officer and pinned another before one of the officers shot at him.

All three were reported to be in stable condition, and in fact, the officers had been released from the hospital.

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Gun in ‘plain view’

What we know:

Oakland police said that officers tried to stop a suspect in a car – for reasons they didn't immediately explain – about 3:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

During the stop, police said they saw a gun in "plain view."

The suspect then tried to get away in his car, police said.

As he was driving away, Oakland police said he began "dragging one officer and pinning another between the suspect vehicle and a parked car."

That's when an officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

Police said they performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

At the scene later Friday morning, a white car was spotted with its nose parked on the sidewalk and crime scene tape surrounding it. Piles of garbage were seen strewn about nearby.

A tow truck came to remove the white car later in the morning, as police were seen scouring the area for evidence leaving yellow markers along several spots on the street and sidewalk.

As per OPD policy, the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave and will be investigated by the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the Community Police Review Agency.

Oakland police investigate after officer shoots suspect in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. An evidence marker sits on the white suspect car. May 8, 2026

Oakland police investigate after officer shoots suspect in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. May 8, 2026

Oakland police investigate after officer shoots suspect in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. May 8, 2026

Oakland police investigate after officer shoots suspect in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue. May 8, 2026