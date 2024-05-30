San Leandro's interim police chief wants the job permanently.

San Leandro's interim police chief said she wants the job permanently.

On Wednesday, Chief Angela Averiett gave a virtual self-introduction and candidacy statement.

She said as San Leandro's top cop, she'll work to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

"Together we can go far," she said on her video. "Far means fair. Demonstrating fairness in all actions and decisions. Accountability. Holding myself and others accountable. And lastly, respect. Respecting all individuals."

Averiett used to be the police chief in Los Altos.

She has also worked at the Hayward Police Department and served as deputy chief of police at BART.

Her candidacy statement comes three months after Chief Abdul Pridgen left amid allegations of policy violations.