San Mateo Bridge: Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic lanes, separate crash in East Palo Alto

article

The eastbound lanes of the San Mateo Bridge were blocked on Tuesday when multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, officials say.

As many as seven vehicles were involved in the collision on the bridge's mid-span. One lane of traffic was blocked momentarily.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the crash at 2:50 p.m. Vehicles involved included a Nissan Altima, a white truck, a Toyota Prius, an SUV and a sedan among others.

SkyFOX flew over this crash but only saw a fire truck in the aftermath of the scene. The lanes have since cleared and traffic is flowing.

Our news chopper then flew over an accident on northbound U.S. 101 and Willow Road in East Palo Alto. CHP said this crash happened at 3:29 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in this crash. SkyFOX saw damaged vehicles, including a van and a truck. There were also law enforcement vehicles present.

It is not clear if anyone was seriously injured in either of these crashes.