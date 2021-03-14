San Mateo County deputies investigating San Carlos jewelry store burglary

article

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at a jewelry store Saturday morning.

Deputies responded at 2:57 a.m. Saturday to Emkay Diamonds, at 538 El Camino Real, on a report of a business burglary.

Responding deputies found the front door to the business open and shattered glass strewn about the floor.

Deputies said several jewelry display cases had been smashed and various pieces of jewelry were scattered throughout the business.

A witness told investigators he saw a 1980s model Toyota Tacoma backed up to the front door of the business as the alarm was going off.

The vehicle fled the area before deputies arrived.

Deputies said the suspect is a White man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a dark baseball cap worn backward.

The estimated loss to the business was $32,000 in high-end jewelry.