San Mateo County Fair to return this year, as one of California’s first major events since start of pandemic

San Mateo County Event Center announced on Monday that its long-running and beloved annual fair will return this June, in another show that pandemic restrictions were easing in the Bay Area.

This photo is from the last time San Mateo County Fair was held in June 2019. County officials announced a return of the event this year.

Last year was only the second time in the fair’s 87-year history that the the family-centered event was cancelled.

Organizers said that the county's orange tier status under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economic plan allowed for such outdoor events with up to 25% of maximum capacity.

The fair's return will make it one of the first major events to be held in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to fair officials.

"...we will certainly bring the favorite traditions of animals, pig races, BBQ, funnel cakes, carnival rides, and the Ferris Wheel back, with the innovations that provide a healthy and safe space for our community," said Dana Stoehr, CEO of the San Mateo County Event Center.

San Mateo County officials announced the return of the County Fair in June 2021.

Advertisement

Stoehr stressed that the health and safety of the fair’s guests will be the top priority. In that vein, the county said that guests should expect modifications in place, including a requirement to wear masks and a scheduled timed entry for all visitors, which allows the fair to maintain capacity limitations. In addition, all tickets will be sold online with digital tickets to be scanned at the gate to provide a touch-less experience.

This year's theme is Where Tradition Meets Innovation. "The annual Fair represents a celebration of our community's talent, interests, innovations, and rich agricultural and artistic heritage," organizers said.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

The event is scheduled for June 5-6 and then from June 9-13.

As in the past, the fair will be at the San Mateo County Event Center, which during the pandemic has served as a COVID-19 testing site as well as a vaccine distribution center. To date, health officials have administered 250,000 COVID-19 tests and vaccinated more than 90,000 people at the site, according to the county.

"We are proud that the San Mateo County Event Center has been here for our community during this time of crisis," said Justin Aquino, Fair Operations Manager of the San Mateo County Fair. "We are now overjoyed that we can be here for you in the return of celebration."