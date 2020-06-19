San Mateo County moves into next phase of reopening

San Mateo County is the latest to move into the next phase of reopening. It means hair and nail salons, gyms, and restaurants can get back to business.



While some were ready to go, others are taking a few days to make sure they've got all the sanitizer and plexiglass they need.

They say it's important that customers and employees feel safe.

The Renew Salon has reopened in San Mateo and clients are feeling refreshed.



"Almost like its getting to normal you know. Just little by little, steps. But it's great, great to have the gray gone," says Jacqueline Rosas of San Mateo.



Normal, it's not. There are masks and sanitizer and plexiglass shields.

There are also wait lists. The salon is booked solid through the end of July.



"We're a big part of the community and just to be able to connect with our clients and nurture them back to feeling whole again after this really difficult situation, has been a blessing," says Michele Lefante Perkins, of Renew Salon.



At F45 Training, they're also feeling grateful. As part of San Mateo County's revised guidelines, the gym is allowed to reopen. They're gearing up for guests Monday.



"Just to be able to welcome people back and help them get back on track as well means everything to me. It gives me goosebumps," says Ami Jampolis, owner of F45 Training San Mateo.

They too have had to make big changes. Their classes will be half as large. And sanitizing stations are set up all over.



"People come in, they immediately have to sanitize their hands, they're going to get a temperature check. And then we have set up the studio with six foot pods so everybody has their own equipment, no shared equipment," says Jampolis.



Also opening in San Mateo County, dine in restaurants, wineries, nail salons and tattoo parlors.



And then there's this: the San Mateo County Fair would have been going on right now if not for COVID-19. So organizers have come up with a different way to entertain.



Concessionaires, like Big Bubbas Barbecue and Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes have set up for take away. And nearby, a 40-ft temporary movie screen is being erected to create a pop up Drive In theater this weekend and next. The first movie, Dodgeball, is sold out.



"We actually released the tickets at 5 p.m. on Monday, they only had three and a half days to buy tickets and it sold out," says Justin Aquino, Fair Operations Manager.

While the first showing is sold out, there are still tickets available for Saturday and for next Friday. And if the pop up drive in is successful, fair organizers say they may extend it through the summer.