Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 5:43 AM PST until TUE 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast

San Mateo County reaches milestone in 330,000 square foot county office building

Published 
San Mateo County
Bay City News
article

A rendering of what County Building 3 in Redwood City will look like once completed in 2023.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The construction company building a 330,000-square-foot county office building in downtown Redwood City took to Twitter Friday to celebrate a milestone -- the near completion of the concrete pouring.

The city says the five-story building is due to be completed by late 2023 and will provide a more sustainable and efficient environment for employees and the public.

Built with environmentally friendly cross-laminated timber to meet County green building standards, it is designed to be a net-zero energy structure and will qualify for LEED Gold certification. A building is net-zero when it offsets 100% of its emissions, usually through a combination of clean energy sources and green building materials.

County Office Building 3 will be located on the lot across from the Hall of Justice. It will have enough space to accommodate 500 County employees, according to the County Manager's office. 

As part of the project, the portions of Hamilton and Bradford streets running through County Center will become pedestrian plazas dedicated to foot traffic.