San Mateo County Sheriff files abuse of power complaint against county exec

In a rare Sunday night news conference, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus told reporters she sent a letter to the board of supervisors accusing the county executive of retaliation, abuse of power, sexual discrimination and bullying.

Corpus said County Executive Mike Callagy's overreaching behavior began shortly after she was elected in 2022, and she called for an investigation by the supervisors of his behavior.

"During that meeting he made an inappropriate and offensive request, ordering me to inform him who I dated within the county and when," Corpus said. "It was a request I found demeaning and discriminatory, [especially as] a woman of color who has endured sexual harrassment in this very county. I was shocked and appalled by his actions and conduct. I can not imagine he would have made such a request of my predecessors, all of whom were men."

Callagay did not respond to KTVU's request for comment.

Corups said she could no longer stay quiet about the situation, given the increasing workplace tension in her office.

Last month, the deputy sheriff's association filed several unfair labor practice complaints against her administration. Retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell is investigating those complaints against the sheriff.

However, at her news conference, Corpus blamed Callagy for this "departmental friction."

"The burden of the current situation with the unions is directly attributed to Mr. Callagy's continued backdoor interference," she said. "The board needs to take immediate action to address the inappropriate and subversive campaign to influence my office."

Corpus once again defended her recent decision to fire her assistant sheriff, Ryan Monaghan, and introduced Matthew Fox as her new acting assistant sheriff. The board of supervisors issued a statement Friday saying that Monaghan's dismissal might have been retaliatory on her part.

Corpus disagreed.

"There are high ranking officials in this county who are attempting to undermine my role as sheriff," Corups said. "It is undemocratic. It is wrong and it needs to stop."









