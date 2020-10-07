San Mateo County supervisors praise county manager, approve 4-year contract extension

article

The contract of County Manager Mike Callagy was unanimously extended for four years Tuesday by San Mateo supervisors, who praised his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent wildfires.

Callagy oversees a $3.7 billion budget and a county workforce of more than 5,500.

This year he has also served as director of emergency services for the county of 760,000 residents. The county activated its Emergency Operations Center in March with the onset of the ongoing novel coronavirus health emergency and it has also overseen response and recovery efforts for the prolonged CZU Lightning Fires that started in August.

Supervisors commended Callagy for county efforts to meet the many public needs during the two emergencies. He, in turn, credited city employees and department heads for stepping up when needed.

"I am so appreciative and so privileged to work for this board which is just so dedicated to public service," he said at the Tuesday supervisors meeting.

"I can tell you with absolute certainty that during 2020 ... his responses to the twin crises we've faced, the pandemic and the wildfires, has been stellar," board President Warren Slocum said.

Callagy was hired with a two-year contract in 2018, five years after joining county administration as a deputy county manager and then assistant county manager under previous County Manager John Maltbie, who retired.

He previously worked 29 years for the San Mateo Police Department and retired as the deputy chief.