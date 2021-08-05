San Mateo firefighter charged with molesting girls dating back from 2002

A firefighter with the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department remains in jail on charges of molesting teenage girls.

Although Simon Meyer works in San Mateo County, his arrest happened at the scene of an alleged crime at his home in Livermore.

At a virtual court appearance at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, attorney Jonathan McDougall asked Superior Court Judge Stewart Hing for 30 days to enter a plea. McDougall said some of the new charges that have come to light are from old incidents stretched back nearly 20 years, possibly beyond the statute of limitations.

The 52-year-old Meyer faces multiple charges of sexually abusing girls over two decades.

The most recent incident happened during a barbecue and pool party at his Livermore home in late June. A parent who wished to remain anonymous said Meyer hid a cell phone in a bathroom. He then directed two teenage girls to change clothes in that bathroom. The girls found the phone and a parent confronted Meyer. He was later arrested at his house.

Additional charges for alleged crimes dating back to 2002 were filed several days later in July.

A niece, who is now 29, said Meyer touched her private parts on multiple occasions from 2002 to 2006.

In February, a 17-year-old girl said he rubbed his fingers against her bare breasts while showing her a puppy.

Meyer faces a total of 5 counts for crimes including lewd acts with a child; sexual battery; and child molestation.

"We are aware of the charges that were brought against Mr. Meyer. We’re saddened by them," said Robert Marshall, of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.

He said Meyer is a 22-year veteran firefighter for the department. The department said he is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of their own independent investigation into the allegations.

"That’s pretty standard. If somebody’s accused of a crime, we’ll do our own background on what’s going on," said Marshall. "We take the responsibility to the public very seriously."

KTVU spoke with Simon Meyer’s father-in-law who declined to give a formal interview. But he did say the family believes the charges are "bull." He declined to elaborate further.

Advertisement

Meyer is due back in court on Sept. 15 where he has to enter a plea.