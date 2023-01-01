3-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by father: San Mateo Sheriff

The San Mateo County Sheriff asked for the public's help finding a 3-year-old girl.

Andrea Flores went missing and may be the victim of a parental abduction, according to an alert that went out from the Sheriff's office around 2 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen in at 581 Magnolia Ave in Millbrae, according to authorities. She is described as 3’ tall and 36 pounds, with blue eyes and brown braided hair.

Andrea may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez, officials said.

Authorities asked anyone to please call 9-1-1 if they see her.