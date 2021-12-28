San Mateo man allegedly shot in face by brother after argument

article

A heated argument between two siblings led to one of them being shot in the face on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

At around 8:09 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 600 block of N. Claremont Street after someone reported being shot in the face. Once officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Fortunately he survived his injuries.

Authorities said during the early stages of the investigation the victim was uncooperative. However, through developed leads, detectives determined the suspect was the victim’s brother. He was identified as Camerino CruzPineda.

Officers said the victim and CruzPineda had gotten into an argument at their home and the suspect ended up shooting his brother in the face. It's unclear what the argument was about.

CruzPineda was subsequently arrested as he was leaving home. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail for attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.