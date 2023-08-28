San Mateo police arrest 4 after stealing $3,500 in Sephora fragrances

San Mateo police arrested four people Sunday who were involved in a $3,500 retail theft burglary.

The San Mateo Police Department received a 911 call on Sunday around 2:35 p.m. from Sephora Loss Prevention officials who reported three individuals stole multiple bottles of fragrances and ran out of the store.

"The suspects got into a car waiting for them in the parking lot of the mall and fled the scene," SMPD said in a press release.

Sephora Loss Prevention employees were able to provide police with a license plate number and a description of the vehicle, which was found shortly after trying to merge onto Highway 101.

Officers found 26 bottles of fragrances valued at $3,509.13 and arrested Andre Beckosteen-Mixon, a 20-year-old Oakland resident, Christopher Range, an 18-year-old Carmichael resident, a 17-year-old female suspect from Yuba City and a 13-year-old male suspect from San Mateo.

Beckosteen-Mixon and Range are facing second degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges; and the two underage suspects are facing second degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime charges.

Beckosteen-Mixon and Range were booked into the San Mateo County jail.

"The San Mateo Police Department would like to express its gratitude to the community and businesses for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation," police said in a statement. "The successful resolution of this investigation is a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and community members committed to maintaining the safety and security of our city."

