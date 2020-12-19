Expand / Collapse search

San Mateo police investigating deadly shooting at Wells Fargo bank near Hillsdale Mall

San Mateo
Bay City News
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday morning at a Wells Fargo bank branch in San Mateo, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, 81 W. Hillsdale Blvd., according to a release from police.

Detectives said the shooting was targeted, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org