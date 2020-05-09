San Mateo police investigating death inside residential home

San Mateo Police Department officers on Saturday afternoon are at a house in the 800 block of Crescent Avenue on an "active death investigation," and have told residents in the area they "may see yellow police tape and officers in the area for the next few hours."

San Mateo police Officer Michael Haobsh said in an email late Saturday afternoon that police detectives and the San Mateo County Coroner's office are on the scene trying to determine whether a death there is suspicious or not.

In a Nixle message to the community at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, police said the general public is not at risk, with the reported incident "isolated to the home."

No further information about specifically what police are investigating was immediately available.