San Mateo police need public's help in searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

article

Police in San Mateo need the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk 77-year-old man with dementia.

Viliami Mateialona was reported missing by his family just after 3 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen at the Apple retail store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, at 60 31st Avenue, in San Mateo.

Mateialona is Polynesian, stands 5'11" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has salt and pepper-colored hair and a mustache, and has brown eyes. He is also missing a front tooth.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, green and black jacket, black windbreaker-style pants and black shoes. He was not carrying a cell phone nor any cash.

Mateialona suffers from dementia. He has the ability to walk, and is on medication. He lives in Hayward; he was in San Mateo for the day.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.









