Two San Mateo teens detained after wild ride in a Waymo car

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The Brief Two teenagers were detained by the San Mateo Police Department Monday afternoon after they were reported drinking and shooting toy guns from a Waymo car. The pair of 15-year-olds were stopped by authorities and found to have been shooting orange water beads and drinking alcohol while in the driverless car. They were detained after Waymo reported their behavior in the car and called authorities.



Two teenagers were detained by the San Mateo Police Department Monday afternoon after they were reported drinking and shooting toy guns from a Waymo car.

The pair of 15-year-olds were stopped by authorities and allegedly found to have been shooting orange water beads and drinking alcohol while in the driverless car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Two San Mateo police officers. In the photo are the bottles of projectiles and a BuzzBallz Biggie. July 6, 2026. Photo: San Mateo Police Department.

Wild ride in Waymo

Why you should care:

Waymo had reported and called in the behavior of the passengers to the San Mateo Police Department. Once they arrived and stopped the car, the teens were removed.

The police said in a post that while there was "ingenuity" to their scheme, the risks of using toy guns, water guns, or BB guns are high, especially to an untrained eye.

They warned the use of them could elicit fear from people passing by or for those who don't spare a second glance.

The projectiles, being the orange water beads, shot at high speeds can cause damage too.

The police also noted that the underage drinking that occurred was also a bad idea.

Someone heeded at the end of the police department's post, "Well, the Waymo might have been the smartest idea yet, because driving impaired would’ve made this so much worse."