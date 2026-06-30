USMNT arrives in San Jose ahead of high-stakes World Cup match

The Brief Team USA Arrival: The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) arrived in San Jose on Monday evening, staying at the downtown Marriott ahead of Wednesday's crucial match. Win or Go Home: The upcoming World Cup match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara carries massive stakes for the U.S. squad. Fan Frenzy: Dozens of fans decked out in red, white, and blue gathered outside the team hotel to welcome the players, many of whom don't even have tickets to the sold-out match.



The stakes couldn't be higher for the U.S. Men's National Team as they touched down in the Bay Area on Monday night. From this point on in the tournament, it is simple: win or go home.

Team USA

What they're saying:

The US Men's National Soccer Team arrives at the San Jose Marriott ahead of the World Cup match at Levi's Stadium. Fans lined up to greet them. June 29, 2026

Fans lined up all afternoon outside the downtown San Jose Marriott, which has been decorated in honor of Team USA, just to catch a brief glimpse of the squad.

"Oh my gosh, they’re actually here," said soccer fan Ana Walker. "I was like, 'wow,' because I’ve never seen them in person before. It’s just cool to see them."

The USMNT flew into San Jose Mineta International Airport from Southern California. Accompanied by a police escort, the team was bused directly to their hotel.

As the players and coaches disembarked, they were greeted by the sounds of drumming and chanting from a dedicated crowd of supporters dressed in red, white, and blue.

For many of these fans, this hotel arrival was their only chance to see the team in person, as they do not have tickets for Wednesday's match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

"I’m going to help them feel welcome," said fan Vicky Beresford. "I love soccer, I love the U.S. The U.S. has a really good chance of winning it all this year, so why not come here and support it?"

Team USA is scheduled to hold a practice session at PayPal Park on Tuesday.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team also arrived in San Jose earlier on Monday, greeted by a smaller, dedicated group of their own local fans.

Amber Lee is a reporter for KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.

The US Men's National Soccer Team disembarks ahead of the World Cup match at Levi's Stadium. June 29, 2026

The Source: USMNT, fans, FIFA



