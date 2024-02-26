Neighborhood near San Pablo on lockdown after gunshots ring out for hours

A neighborhood near San Pablo on Monday was on lockdown as residents said they were locked out of their homes and some said they had heard gunshots for hours.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has given no official word on what is going on, but deputies were seen blocking off every entrance to Montalvin Manor, near Rachel and Heather roads.

Olivia Pech said her husband heard shots at 1 a.m. She heard shots at 4 a.m. before she went to the gym.

"There are crazy things that happen over there," she said. "But a shooting, that's pretty new. My neighbor called me and said be careful."

Other neighbors said they dropped off loved ones at work or the airport, and when they got back to the neighborhood, were told by deputies they would have to wait.