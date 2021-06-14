San Pablo police release security video of armed robbery to help find suspect

Police in San Pablo released surveillance video on Monday of an armed robbery of a taqueria worker after the worker returned from the bank, officials say.

The incident happened June 8 at Taqueria El Mezcal on the 14200 block of San Pablo Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the female employee was approached by two suspects, one of which had a gun. The suspects robbed the employee and made off in a silver SUV. Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle and its passenger based on surveillance video.

On June 9, Tyrone Ratliffe, 19, of Richmond was arrested and booked on robbery and conspiracy charges. Police say he was the passenger in the suspect SUV.

The gunman remains at large and police are looking to the community for help in identifying him and learning of his whereabouts.

The outstanding suspect is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, 6-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and light blue pants.

If you have information on the suspect, you should call police at (510) 215-3150.