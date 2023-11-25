San Rafael cop kicked in face during arrest for illegal handgun

A San Rafael police officer was injured Friday night while arresting a felon on probation who was in possession of an illegal handgun, police announced.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, San Rafael police saw a man who was previously convicted of "numerous violent crimes," and conducted a probation compliance check, SRPD said in a post.

Officers noticed the man began to reach for his waistband, and placed the man under arrest. During a search, officers found an unloaded handgun with no serial numbers.

"Once the firearm was found, the suspect became physically uncooperative. While being placed in the backseat of the police car, the suspect kicked an officer in the face, causing a minor injury," SRPD said.

Police said the man fits the description of a person involved in an earlier crime and believe the handgun may have been used in an armed robbery near Fourth Street and Tamalpais Avenue in Downtown San Rafael.

Police did not release the suspect's name, but said he was booked into Marin County Jail for "felony possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed firearm, battery on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, threatening to kill a peace officer, and violating the terms of probation."