San Rafael police arrest woman after homeless encampment stabbing death

The Brief San Rafael police arrested Leslieli Violani Ilolahia in connection with stabbing death of 28-year-old woman. The motive for the homicide wasn't made public. The name of the woman killed wasn't made public.



San Rafael police announced on Monday the arrest of a 31-year-old woman following the death of another woman at a homeless encampment over the weekend.

Police said they arrested Leslieli Violani Ilolahia on Sunday about 6 p.m. just a few blocks from the original crime scene – homeless encampment on Anderson Drive between Lindaro Street and Irwin Street. Police emphasized that this encampment is not associated with San Rafael's sanctioned camping area on Mahone Path.

The arrest follows the death of a 28-year-old woman on Saturday about 6:15 p.m. That's when officers found the woman stabbed to death.

Police said in a news release that "Ilolahia admitted to stabbing the victim, but the motive for the attack remains under investigation."

Police did not elaborate on what Ilolahia said, or provide a transcript of her alleged confession.

She was booked into the Marin County Jail in connection with a homicide.

The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released.