Woman found stabbed to death at San Rafael homeless encampment; investigation underway

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The Brief A woman was found stabbed to death at a homeless encampment on Anderson Drive between Lindaro Street and Irwin Street. Her name was not released, though police said she was 28 years old.



San Rafael police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death at a homeless encampment on Saturday evening.

What we know:

San Rafael Police Department officers were sent about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday to Anderson Drive between Lindaro Street and Irwin Street to investigate reports of an unresponsive woman in the area, according to a department statement.

Police found the woman suffering from stab wounds "in an area that was occupied by several unhoused individuals," and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released, but police noted she was 28 years old.

The SRPD also said that the death was not connected to the city’s Sanctioned Camping Area on Mahone Creek Path, which is located a few blocks away from where the woman’s body was found.

What you can do:

An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact San Rafael police at 415-485-3000.