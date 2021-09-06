Sanitation worker, boy trade gifts in mutual acts of kindness

A young boy in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia got a toy gift after thanking a sanitation worker for collecting his family's trash.

Ashley Rai said her son, Sahej, gave the worker a bag of chips as a sign of gratitude. The sanitation worker later returned to the house and gave Sahej some toy bins.

Rai captured the moment and shared the video on her Instagram page.

Speaking about the heartwarming moment, Rai said the video of the unexpected friendship was "too sweet not to share."

"Sahej gave the garbage truck driver a packet of chips to say thanks for picking up the bins," she continued. "Yesterday he returned the favor and brought him some toy bins!! Sometimes it really is the simple things in life."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

