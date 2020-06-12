Santa Clara Co. construction sites investigated following reports of new COVID-19 cases

article

Santa Clara County is urging the construction industry to adhere to public health guidelines after multiple workers tested positive for COVID-19 at sites throughout the county this week.

Santa Clara County Public Health said on Friday there is an outbreak of the disease at a construction site in Mountain View. 10 workers have tested positive and more than 30 people at the site may have been exposed.

The health department said the site voluntarily shut down at the request of health officials and was proactive in notifying them when they learned of the first case.

“These cases emphasize the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “With additional sectors reopening, it is vital that everyone carefully follow social distancing protocols to ensure that workers are safe. This includes keeping physical distance and wearing a face covering.”

Two construction sites in San Jose and one in Milpitas reported three to five cases each this week. Nine more sites throughout the county have reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus.

County health officials said they are working with those construction sites to determine if there are additional cases of COVID-19.

The county is collaborating with the construction industry to ensure information on COVID-19 prevention practices are available and that sites are in compliance with the latest safety protocol.

Construction was allowed to resume in Santa Clara County on May 4 after the initial shelter-in-place order was issued in March.



