Santa Clara County is housing all homeless people who test positive for COVID-19

Santa Clara County says it has housed every homeless person who has tested positive or is suspected of having COVID-19 so they can safely isolate from others during the pandemic.

The county has 35 homeless residents who have tested positive, according to the emergency operations center. They are currently staying in hotel rooms, temporary housing and shelter spaces with room for social distancing.

On Saturday, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joined county leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom in Campbell to announce nearly 16,000 hotel spaces secured statewide for unhoused people during the coronavirus crisis.

The county said 236 homeless people have been placed in hotel rooms so far, with 277 in shelters, and Liccardo said there are 1,123 rooms available for occupancy countywide.

"The County needs to do everything it can to support and protect unhoused residents during this historically difficult time," Supervisor Dave Cortese said in a statement. "We continue to work to expand screening, testing, and housing options on a daily basis."