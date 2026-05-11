Santa Clara County sues Meta, alleging tech giant profited from scam ads

The Brief Santa Clara County sued Meta, alleging the company profited from billions of scam ads by targeting vulnerable users and allowing flagged advertisers to continue running ads. The lawsuit claims Meta’s algorithms and AI tools helped amplify fraudulent content. Meta denies the allegations, saying it actively combats scams, while the county seeks fines, consumer restitution and changes to its ad practices.



Santa Clara County filed a lawsuit Monday against Meta, alleging the tech giant profited from billions of fraudulent ads targeting vulnerable users.

Core allegations

What they're saying:

The complaint, led by County Counsel Tony LoPresti, alleges Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — has not only tolerated but "monetized and profited from fraud" through several practices, including algorithmic targeting.

According to the lawsuit, Meta’s algorithms identify vulnerable users, such as those who have previously clicked on suspicious links, and deliberately serve them more scam ads.

Featured article

The filing also alleges that when Meta’s internal systems flag advertisers as likely scammers, the company allows them to continue running ads at higher prices, described as "penalty bids."

Attorneys estimate Meta facilitates billions of scam ads daily, generating billions of dollars in annual revenue from high-risk advertising, according to the complaint.

The county further alleges Meta’s generative AI tools have been used by "bad actors" to create more convincing scam content.

Impact and testimony

The lawsuit highlights the human toll of scams, which range from fraudulent investment schemes to fake medical treatments.

Erin West, founder of the nonprofit Operation Shamrock, said victims often lose "every penny," with some cases ending in severe emotional distress or suicide.

Meta’s response

The other side:

Meta said it plans to fight the lawsuit, calling the claims misleading.

This claim relies on Reuters reporting that distorts our motives and ignores the full range of actions we take to combat scams every day. We aggressively fight scams on and off our platforms because they're not good for us or the people and businesses that rely on our services. We removed over 159 million scam ads last year alone, launched new tools to protect people, and partnered with law enforcement around the globe to disrupt these criminals. We will fight this lawsuit." -Meta spokesperson —

What the county seeks

Local perspective:

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of California residents, seeks to hold Meta accountable for its alleged role in facilitating fraud.

County officials are seeking financial restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and a court order requiring changes to Meta’s advertising practices.

The case follows a similar lawsuit filed weeks earlier by the Consumer Federation of America in Washington, D.C., signaling increased legal scrutiny of social media advertising.