Santa Clara County to open early voting centers on Saturday

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The Brief Santa Clara County on Saturday will open 24 vote centers for early, in-person voting. The county will open an additional 88 centers on May 30.



Voters in Santa Clara County will have access to the polls starting Saturday, the registrar of voters announced on Friday.

The county will operate 24 Vote Centers from May 23 through June 2, the date of California’s primary election. Voters will be able to vote in person, drop off a Vote by Mail ballot, or request services including language assistance, curbside voting, and accessible voting equipment at any Vote Center.

Easier voting

What we know:

"We are committed to giving every voter convenient, accessible, and secure options," Matt Moreles, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said in a press release. "With expanded hours, more locations, and support in 17 languages, we aim to offer a variety of voting options and services to meet the needs of our diverse community,"

Voters will have access to an additional 88 Vote Centers starting May 30, giving the county a total of 112. Most locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though some will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters can find their nearest center and its hours of operation at sccvote.org/votecenter .

What they're saying:

"We want to make it easy and convenient as possible for voters to cast their ballots early in this election," Moreles said. "Whether you’re returning your mail ballot or going to a Vote Center, voting early is one of the best ways you can make sure your vote counts. Voting early means shorter lines and wait times, and you don’t have to worry about your ballot being postmarked or delivered on time."

Completed ballots can be returned to any of the Registrar’s 111 drop boxes, which are available 24/7, until 8 p.m. on Election day.

Voters can locate a drop box at sccvote.org/dropbox .

Anyone voting by mail can track their ballot at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov , and receive updates when their ballot is mailed, received and counted.

San Mateo , Contra Costa and Alameda counties will also open early voting centers on Friday. San Francisco County opened in-person voting on May 4.