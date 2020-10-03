Santa Clara detective helps replace stolen wheelchair

article

A detective in Santa Clara investigating a report of the theft of a wheelchair last week took it upon himself to help replace the stolen item.

On the morning of Sept. 25, a family woke to find their son's wheelchair had been stolen from their front patio.

The officer, identified by the Santa Clara Police Department as Detective Lopez, went out and bought a new wheelchair for the victim.

The police officers' association heard about Lopez's actions and ended up paying for the wheelchair, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Anyone with information about the stolen wheelchair is asked to call police at (408) 615-5580.