Santa Clara man accused of killing wife, facing murder charges

The arraignment of a Santa Clara man accused of killing his wife has been postponed because he is in the hospital, South Bay officials say.

On January 16, at around 11 a.m., Santa Clara police officers responded to a home on Valley Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived an acquaintance of the residents expressed concern about a man and his wife who lived there. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office said Liren Chen, 27, the resident of the home, refused to answer his phone or his door.

The acquaintance told police he could see Chen inside the home "motionless on his knees, had his hands in the air and was staring blankly."

When officers made entry into the home, police found Chen spattered with blood. His wife's body was nearby.

Chen was taken into custody. The victim's body was in the bedroom, directly behind where Chen had been standing. Officials said the victim had severe blunt force injuries to her head. The D.A.'s office said they were not providing the name of the victim and were still contacting her family members.

According to the D.A.'s office, Chen's right hand was swollen and purple. He had blood on his clothing, legs, arms and hands. He also had scratches on his arm.

The San Francisco Standard reported Chen is employed as a Google engineer.

"Domestic violence deaths have been falling in our county but that does not measure the depth and destructiveness of the violence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. Rosen noted that 911 calls regarding domestic violence have risen. "Anyone who feels that they or someone else is being abused by their partners, please reach out your local law enforcement agency. You are not alone. We can help."

Chen is charged with murder and faces prison if convicted. His arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, but may be postponed again because Chen remains hospitalized.