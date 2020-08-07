Santa Clara Sheriff's captain accused of role in gun permit bribery scheme

article

A captain in the Santa Clara County sheriff's office and others have been indicted for an alleged campaign bribery scheme to get concealed weapons permits for employees at a security firm.

A grand jury indicted Captain James Jensen, attorney Christopher Schumb, attorney Harpaul Nahal, and business owner Michael Nichols on felony bribery and conspiracy charges, the Santa Clara District Attorney's office announced Friday.

The plot unfolded while Sheriff Laurie Smith was enmeshed in a challenging re-election campaign in 2018, the Santa Clara County Dstrict Attorney's office said. Smith was in position to approve or reject the applications for the concealed firearms.

The defendants, along with "the CEO and a middle manager" of AS Solution, allegedly offered a $90,000 bribe to a group supporting Smith's race get the gun permits for AS Solution agents, District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office claimed.

The DA's office said it began investigating after Metro Silicon Valley reported about an extremely large donation to Smith's campaign.

"CCW licenses should not be given out in exchange for campaign donations. They should not be for sale," Rosen said in a statement, using another acronym for concealed carry permits.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, the conspirators agreed that a $90,000 donation would be made to an independent group supporting Smith's race for reelection in exchange for 10-12 CCW licenses for AS Solution agents.

An initial payment of $45,000 went to Santa Clara County Public Safety Alliance, the group supporting Smith, the DA's office said. The second half of the alleged bribe was not paid due to the investigation.

KTVU has not yet reached the defendants for comment. They are scheduled to be arraigned in San Jose on August 31.

This a developing story.