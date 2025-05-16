32 children, 5 adults rescued during Santa Cruz bus fire

article

Thirty-two children and five adults were rescued from a bus that became "fully engulfed" in flames Friday morning on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz.

Officials say the bus' engine compartment caught fire.

"Thanks to the quick actions of the driver and chaperons, all passengers were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived," the Santa Clara County Fire Department said on social media.

No one was injured in the fire.

The CHP first reported the fire around 9:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 near Moody Road is expected to remain slow until authorities clear the scene.