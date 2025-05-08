Expand / Collapse search

Santa Cruz woman released from ICE detention after weeks

Published  May 8, 2025 3:22pm PDT
A Santa Cruz woman and green card holder was released this week from an immigration detention facility in Washington state after being held for several weeks.

She was returning from visiting her dad

What we know:

Cliona Ward was detained by ICE agents in April after returning from a trip to Ireland, where she had visited her father.

Ward, who was born in Ireland, has lived in the U.S. since she was 12 and holds legal permanent residency.

Detained over previous conviction

Dig deeper:

She was detained over a 2007 drug conviction. However, her attorney said the charge had been expunged in California before her detention.

On Wednesday, a judge dismissed her immigration case.

"I'm still in shock. Until she's in my arms I don't know that I'll actually believe she's out," his sister said following the decision. "I'm absolutely happy, but I'm definitely in shock."

Ward plans to return to her home in California.

ICE has not responded to KTVU’s request for comment.

