The Brief Human remains found in Santa Cruz County 30 years ago were identified as a missing New York teen. The remains were those of 13-year-old Laura O’Malley who had been reported missing in 1975. Sheriff's officials are trying to determine how Laura ended up in Santa Cruz County.



Skeletal remains discovered 30 years ago in a Santa Cruz County riverbed have been identified as those of a 13-year-old New York girl who was reported missing in 1975, officials said.

Remains were found in 1995

What we know:

Partial skeletal remains were found on March 22, 1995, in a riverbed off Highway 129 east of Rogge Lane. For decades, the victim’s identity remained a mystery, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to a female.

Case reexamined 24 years later

Dig deeper:

The case was reexamined in 2019 and sent for additional forensic testing, including carbon dating, which determined the victim was likely born in the 1960s and died between 1977 and 1984, officials said.

Between 2022 and 2023, the sheriff’s office used advanced genetic genealogy to locate potential family members. They partnered with Othram, a Texas-based genetic genealogy company specializing in forensic DNA analysis.

Remains identified as missing New York teen

What they're saying:

Scientists at Othram extracted DNA from the remains, developed a genetic profile, and conducted genealogical research to trace possible relatives. Through that work, they were able to identify the remains as those of Laura O’Malley, a 13-year-old girl from Queens, New York.

She was reported missing in August 1975, and her family had not heard from her since.

How did the victim end up in Santa Cruz County?

What we don't know:

"It is not known when, or under what circumstances, Laura O’Malley arrived in California," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials credited forensic advancements with finally providing answers to Laura’s family.

Othram noted on its website that "investigators are now working to piece together the details of her life and the events that led to her discovery in the Santa Cruz County riverbed."

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 471-1121.