Santa Cruz fire captain dies after 2-year-long fight against cancer

Fire Capt. Brian Tracy with the Santa Cruz Fire Department has died from brain cancer, officials said.

Tracy was a Santa Cruz native graduating from Harbor High School in 1999. His father was also a Santa Cruz firefighter. He was promoted to Captain in 2020.

Officials said Tracy "passed away quietly last night" and had been battling the disease for two years.

"Brian was excellent at his craft and rose quickly through the ranks…he served his community, and the greater state of California with commitment, honor, and professionalism. Brian had a knack for training, and eagerly gave back to future generations of Firefighters…" the department said. "The loss of Brian leaves a gaping hole in our small fire department and Brian's family."