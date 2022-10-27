Santa Cruz high school evacuated due to false threat, police say

article

Students and staff were evacuated from Santa Cruz High School, but police believe that the phone call alleging there was an active shooter at the campus was a hoax.

There was a huge police presence at the school Thursday morning. In fact, all of Santa Cruz's public schools were told to shelter in place while police investigated, according to the school district.

"At this time, it is not evident that there was an active shooter and no injured persons have been located," Santa Cruz police said.

Officers said they were still conducting a room-by-room search of the building.