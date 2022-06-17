4 arrested as part of investigation into North Bay meth ring

article

Sonoma County authorities arrested four people for alleged methamphetamine distribution in Santa Rosa, police said Friday.

The arrests marked the end of a 16-month-long investigation of what police said was a major drug trafficking organization.

Law enforcement officers seized more than 140 pounds of meth over the course of the investigation. The confiscated drugs were worth approximately $40,000.

Beginning Thursday night and continuing into Friday, authorities served search and arrest warrants at Santa Rosa and Cloverdale residences that were affiliated with the drug dealers, police said.

The following people were arrested and referred to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office for charging:

The suspects were identified as Fernando Dias, 22, of Cloverdale; Samuel Cholula, 21, of Cloverdale; Christian Torres, 21, of Santa Rosa; and Jesus Nunez-Camacho Jr., 33, of Santa Rosa.

The investigation was run by the DEA Santa Rosa Resident Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.